Nice (NICE) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know

Nice (NICE) closed the most recent trading day at $180.98, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Shares of the software company witnessed a gain of 13.44% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nice in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.58, marking a 21.13% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $662.88 million, showing a 14.07% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

NICE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.64 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.05% and +14.73%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Nice. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. At present, Nice boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Nice is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.46.

We can also see that NICE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.