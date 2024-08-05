Nice (NICE) Stock Moves -1.58%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Nice (NICE) reached $169.05, with a -1.58% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 3% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.43%.

The software company's shares have seen an increase of 0.33% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nice in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.58, reflecting a 21.13% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $662.88 million, up 14.07% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.64 per share and a revenue of $2.73 billion, indicating changes of +21.05% and +14.73%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nice. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. Nice presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nice is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.68.

We can also see that NICE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.77 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.