Nice (NICE) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Nice (NICE) reached $231.57, with a -0.18% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.79%.

Shares of the software company witnessed a loss of 2.45% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nice in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.45, showcasing a 20.69% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $654.81 million, up 14.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.52 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion, which would represent changes of +19.68% and +14.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Nice. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Nice possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Nice is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.46.

One should further note that NICE currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

