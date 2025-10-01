Nice (NICE) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Nice (NICE) was down 3.86% at $139.19. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.42%.

Shares of the software company witnessed a gain of 6.07% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 8.07%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nice in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Nice to post earnings of $3.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.07%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $727.92 million, indicating a 5.5% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.44 per share and a revenue of $2.93 billion, signifying shifts of +11.87% and +7%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nice. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Nice is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Nice is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 30.19.

One should further note that NICE currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

