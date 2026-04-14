Nice (NICE) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Nice (NICE) closed at $101.19, marking a -1.59% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.18% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.96%.

The software company's stock has dropped by 12.75% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.93%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nice in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.52, signifying a 12.20% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $761.09 million, indicating a 8.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.95 per share and revenue of $3.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.98% and +8.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nice. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% higher. Right now, Nice possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nice currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.17, so one might conclude that Nice is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that NICE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.01.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NICE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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