Nice (NICE) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Nice (NICE) closed the most recent trading day at $108.86, moving -2.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.8%.

Shares of the software company witnessed a loss of 8.82% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.84%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nice in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Nice to post earnings of $2.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.2%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $761.09 million, showing a 8.7% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.95 per share and revenue of $3.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.98% and +8.09%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nice. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% higher. At present, Nice boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Nice is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.14.

It's also important to note that NICE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.06. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.