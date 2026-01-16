Nice (NICE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Nice (NICE) ended the recent trading session at $112.19, demonstrating a -2.84% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software company had gained 6.09% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nice will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.23, marking a 6.95% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $778.66 million, indicating a 7.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.28 per share and a revenue of $2.94 billion, representing changes of +10.43% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Nice. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.21% downward. Nice is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nice has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.94 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.54, so one might conclude that Nice is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that NICE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.42 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 57, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NICE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

