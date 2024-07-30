Nice (NICE) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Nice (NICE) closed the most recent trading day at $180.11, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.5% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.28%.

Shares of the software company witnessed a gain of 6.71% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nice in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.58, up 21.13% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $662.88 million, indicating a 14.07% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

NICE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.64 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.05% and +14.73%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nice. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. Right now, Nice possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nice is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.92. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.34 for its industry.

One should further note that NICE currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.8.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.