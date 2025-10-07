Nice (NICE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Nice (NICE) closed at $135.15, marking a -2.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.67%.

Shares of the software company have depreciated by 3.46% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.44%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nice in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Nice is projected to report earnings of $3.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.07%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $727.92 million, reflecting a 5.5% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.44 per share and a revenue of $2.93 billion, representing changes of +11.87% and +7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nice. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Nice is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Nice is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.1. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.

Also, we should mention that NICE has a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

