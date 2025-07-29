Nice (NICE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Nice (NICE) closed at $163.99, marking a -3.74% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the software company had gained 0.86% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nice in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.99, showcasing a 13.26% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $713.93 million, indicating a 7.46% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.37 per share and a revenue of $2.93 billion, signifying shifts of +11.24% and +7%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nice. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Nice possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Nice's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.27, which means Nice is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that NICE has a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. NICE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NICE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Should You Invest in Nice (NICE)?

Before you invest in Nice (NICE), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.