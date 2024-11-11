Nice (NICE) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nice (NICE) will report quarterly earnings of $2.68 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 18.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $682.67 million, exhibiting an increase of 13.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Nice metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Business Model- Cloud' reaching $506.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +25.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Business Model- Services' of $148.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Business Model- Product' will reach $27.48 million. The estimate points to a change of -27.3% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nice here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Nice have returned +11.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. Currently, NICE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report: 5 Clean Energy Stocks with Massive Upside

Energy is the backbone of our economy. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry that has created some of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

Now state-of-the-art technology is paving the way for clean energy sources to overtake “old-fashioned” fossil fuels. Trillions of dollars are already pouring into clean energy initiatives, from solar power to hydrogen fuel cells.

Emerging leaders from this space could be some of the most exciting stocks in your portfolio.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.