Nice (NICE) Launches ARCHIVE-X for Financial Compliance

Nice NICE is expanding its portfolio with the recent introduction of ARCHIVE-X, a revolutionary cloud-based archiving and records management solution tailored for financial services firms.



As part of NICE Actimize, ARCHIVE-X addresses the regulatory requirements for communication archiving and records management, offering a unified solution for buy-side, sell-side, online trading platforms, insurance and wealth management firms.



ARCHIVE-X, with its open and agnostic design, captures and manages various communication types, including email, eComms, voice, video, screenshare, SMS and more.



ARCHIVE-X seamlessly integrates with NICE's NTR-X compliance recording solution and other data sources, eliminating data silos and supporting existing communication platforms.

With advanced security features, scalability, and streamlined data governance, ARCHIVE-X plays a crucial role in elevating NICE Actimize's leading compliance solutions.

NICE’s Strong Portfolio of Cloud Solutions Holds Promise

A robust portfolio is expected to strengthen NICE's position, driving top-line growth. In February, NICE Actimize made significant strides with the launch of three advanced generative AI solutions, offering up to a 50% reduction in investigation time and 70%-time savings in Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) filing for enhanced financial crime and compliance risk management.



Further expanding its portfolio, NICE announced that DiDi Global DIDIY has chosen NICE Workforce Management and Employee Engagement Manager.



The decision by DiDi Global underscores its dedication to innovation, aiming to enhance global contact center operations by ensuring efficient scheduling, improved employee engagement and optimized service levels through AI-driven solutions.



In January, NICE also announced that the Shelby County Commission selected NICE’s Evidencentral platform to enhance the management of digital evidence for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, aiming to streamline investigations, improve prosecution efficiency, and ensure timelier justice.

NICE’s shares have gained 19.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 9.5%. The upside can be attributed to growth in its customer base, driven by the strong adoption of platform solutions such as Actimize, Evidencentral, CXone, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate.



For the first quarter of 2024, NICE projects non-GAAP revenues to be between $650 million and $660 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $654.81 million, indicating 14.50% growth year over year.

Non-GAAP earnings are estimated in the $2.40-2.50 per share band. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.45 per share, indicating a 20.69% year-over-year increase.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, NICE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are CrowdStrike CRWD and Badger Meter BMI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of CrowdStrike have increased 16.5% year to date. The long-term earnings growth rate for CRWD is 36.07%



Shares of Badger Meter have moved up 4.5% year to date. The long-term earnings growth rate for BMI is 12.27%.

