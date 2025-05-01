Nice (NICE) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Nice (NICE) closed the latest trading day at $156.04, indicating a +0.12% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.63% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.52%.

Shares of the software company have depreciated by 1.17% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nice in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.84, marking a 10.08% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $699.39 million, up 6.08% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.17 per share and a revenue of $2.92 billion, signifying shifts of +9.44% and +6.66%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nice should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.58% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Nice is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Nice is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.31.

Investors should also note that NICE has a PEG ratio of 1.19 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.