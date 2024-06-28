Nice (NICE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nice (NICE) closed at $171.97, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.71%.

The software company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.54% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nice in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.58, marking a 21.13% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $662.97 million, reflecting a 14.09% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

NICE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.64 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.05% and +14.79%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nice. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.03% increase. Currently, Nice is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Nice's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.12, so one might conclude that Nice is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that NICE has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

