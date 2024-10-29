Nice (NICE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Nice (NICE) reached $180.04, with a +0.08% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.78%.

Shares of the software company have appreciated by 3.59% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nice in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.68, reflecting a 18.06% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $682.67 million, indicating a 13.52% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.73 per share and a revenue of $2.73 billion, indicating changes of +22.07% and +14.72%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Nice. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Nice boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nice's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.77. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.31.

We can also see that NICE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

