Nice (NICE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nice (NICE) closed at $174.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.94% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software company had gained 8.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NICE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 13, 2020. In that report, analysts expect NICE to post earnings of $1.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $430.13 million, up 2.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NICE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NICE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NICE has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.04 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 50.29.

Meanwhile, NICE's PEG ratio is currently 3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NICE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

