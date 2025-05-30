Stocks

Nice (NICE) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

May 30, 2025 — 09:30 am EDT

Nice (NICE) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, NICE broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

NICE has rallied 7.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests NICE could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider NICE's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 10 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch NICE for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

