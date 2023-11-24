NICE (NICE) Boosts Oodle's Customer Care With AI Solutions

Nice NICE is expanding its clientele in the motor finance sector with the recent addition of Oodle Car Finance.



Oodle selected NICE's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions, including Interaction Analytics and Enlighten AI, to address the unique needs of vulnerable consumers.



Nice will empower Oodle's frontline contact center agents with real-time guidance, ensuring fair treatment and compliance with the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Consumer Duty guidelines.



NICE’s CX technology will not only enable Oodle to adapt agent behavior for higher volumes of fair outcomes but also facilitates proactive identification of vulnerable customers through cloud-based applications, significantly improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.

NICE’s Prospects Remains Bright

NICE is benefiting from an expanding clientele driven by the strong adoption of its platform solutions, including Actimize, Evidencentral, CXone, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate.



NICE recently expanded its CXone platform at Club Med, initially boosting call routing and operational visibility in Europe, leading to improved agent performance and satisfaction, with additional features like AI-based routing, CXone Workforce Management and Interaction Analytics, enhancing customer interactions and providing insights into customer behavior worldwide.



Moreover, limango, a German online retailer, selected CXone to seamlessly transition its contact center to the cloud, showcasing a commitment to enhanced customer service standards and operational efficiency within the Otto Group.



NICE also announced that the Webb County District Attorney’s Office is pioneering the adoption of NICE Justice, a cloud-based AI-powered digital evidence management solution. This deployment aims to enhance efficiency in the criminal justice process, minimizing delays associated with evidence handling and accelerating case progression for swifter justice delivery.



NICE is making significant inroads in customer interactions, as evidenced by their recent agreement to acquire LiveVox, a strategic move designed to create a unified platform that thrives in the digital and AI-driven landscape.

2023 Guidance Positive

For 2023, NICE anticipates total revenues between $2.350 billion and $2.379 billion, indicating 9% growth at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.37 billion, indicating 8.54% growth year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.21 per share, up by a penny in the past 30 days, indicating an 8.33% year-over-year increase.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, NICE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NICE’s shares have moved up 1.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rally of 46.1%.



NVIDIA NVDA, NetEase NTES and Intel INTC are a couple of better-ranked stocks that investors can consider from the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVDA, NTES and INTC shares have returned 233.4%, 60.8% and 65.2%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.



Long-term earnings growth rates for NVIDIA, NetEase and Intel are pegged at 13.5%,15.98% and 14.18%, respectively.

