Nice (NICE) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Nice (NICE) was up +2.45% at $169.14. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.48%.

The software company's stock has dropped by 0.51% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nice in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.99, indicating a 13.26% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $713.93 million, up 7.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.37 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion, which would represent changes of +11.24% and +7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nice should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.08% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Nice is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Nice is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.34. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.15 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that NICE has a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.