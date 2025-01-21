Nice (NICE) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Nice (NICE) closed at $165.52, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.

The the stock of software company has fallen by 6.49% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nice in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.96, signifying a 25.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $713.01 million, reflecting a 14.41% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nice. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Nice presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Nice is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.86.

We can also see that NICE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, placing it within the top 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.