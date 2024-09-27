Nice (NICE) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Nice (NICE) closed the latest trading day at $171.44, indicating a +1.46% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.39%.

Shares of the software company have depreciated by 3.07% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nice will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.68, reflecting a 18.06% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $682.67 million, showing a 13.52% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.73 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion, indicating changes of +22.07% and +14.72%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nice. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Nice is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Nice is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.75. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.67.

Investors should also note that NICE has a PEG ratio of 1.08 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.04.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

