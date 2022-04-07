Nice (NICE) Achieves Milestone by Aiding 4 Million Police Cases

Nice NICE recently announced that a significant number of UK and Wales police forces have utilized the NICE Investigate solutions to manage more than 4 million cases, which entail millions of digital evidence.



NICE Investigate platform is supported by NICE's cloud-based platform Evidencentral, which helps police forces digitally transform and manage evidence in single unified case folders from the time incident takes place to the time cases are closed.



Crime is a time-sensitive issue that depends on unearthing the truth based on analyzing the evidence. However, with evidence spread across so many different systems and places, investigators lose a lot of time retrieving data manually rather than trying to solve the case.



NICE Investigate aids in eliminating these manual processes by digitally transforming the criminal justice process and bringing all the data under one digital evidence management system from where Investigators can access it with just a single login.



The integration of the crime evidence database in the NICE cloud database has helped the police forces in accessing 100% of the data from a single unified platform and increasing the overall investigation productivity by 50% by reducing the time and cost incurred to pursue a case.



NICE Investigate is helping in building better collaboration between law enforcement and the general public as over 5,500 UK businesses have registered their CCTV cameras with NICE Investigate.

NICE Benefiting From Expanding Customer Base

Nice currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The company's shares have slumped 26.3% in the year-to-date period, compared with the Zacks Internet Software industry's and the Zacks Computer and technology sector's decline of 28.4% and 11.2%, respectively.

Nice's array of different solutions like Inform Elite, Actimize, Robotic Process Automation, and Investigate have been gaining traction in recent times. The expanding availability of NICE products on different platforms is helping the company win customers frequently and driving the top line.



In March, Nice announced that its next-generation NTR-X solution is available for compliance recording capture for communications via Zoom ZM, including Zoom Meetings and Zoom Phone.



NICE has collaborated with Zoom to create and utilize new APIs for financial markets' compliance recording.



NICE's partnership with Alphabet GOOGL and BCE BCE is helping it win customers.



NICE's AI-powered CXone will be integrated with Google Cloud's Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI) applications to make self-service bots and agent-facing virtual assistants more effective.



The collaboration will enable businesses to expand their customer self-service capabilities using Alphabet-owned Google Cloud's CCAI by integrating conversational bots.



BCE, Canada's largest communications company, entered into an agreement with NICE to expand access to its CXone for Contact Center as a Service in Canada.



The expanding customer base is driving Nice's top-line growth. In the fourth quarter of 2021, revenues increased 18.6% year over year to $515.5 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. Earnings of $1.73 per share surpassed the consensus mark by 1.8% and improved 7.5% year over year.

