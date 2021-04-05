NICE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of NICE Ltd (Symbol: NICE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $233.02, changing hands as high as $233.25 per share. NICE Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NICE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NICE's low point in its 52 week range is $146.07 per share, with $288.727 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $232.04.

