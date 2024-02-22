NICE Ltd. Q4 Profit Rises Above Estimates; Sees Full-year Results Above View - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, stock movement)

NICE Ltd. (NICE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $81.652 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $71.186 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, NICE Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $154.889 million or $2.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $623.192 million from $568.560 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for the fourth-quarter and full year, NICE expects results above analysts' estimates. For the first-quarter, NICE anticipates adjusted income per share of $2.40 to $2.50, above analysts' estimate of $2.27 per share.

Excluding items, revenue is projected to be in the range of $650 million to $660 million, above analysts' view of $640.11 million.

For the full year, NICE expects adjusted income per share of $10.40 to $10.60, better than the consensus estimate of $9.88 per share. Excluding items, annual revenue is projected to be in the range $2.715 billion to $2.735 billion, above analysts' estimate of $2.66 billion.

The guidance reflects annual cloud revenue growth of at least 18 percent, exclusive of any contribution from the LiveVox acquisition. LiveVox is expected to contribute incrementally around $142 million to the company's 2024 annual cloud revenue.

NICE was trading up by 7.22 percent at $242.20 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

NICE Ltd. Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $81.652 Mln. vs. $71.186 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q4): $623.192 Mln vs. $568.560 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.