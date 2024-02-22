NICE Ltd. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NICE Ltd. (NICE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $81.652 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $71.186 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, NICE Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $154.889 million or $2.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $623.192 million from $568.560 million last year.

NICE Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $81.652 Mln. vs. $71.186 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q4): $623.192 Mln vs. $568.560 Mln last year.

