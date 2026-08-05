Markets
NICE

NICE Ltd. Q2 Profit Retreats

August 05, 2026 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NICE Ltd. (NICE) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $83.227 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $187.404 million, or $2.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NICE Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $160.461 million or $2.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $782.293 million from $726.712 million last year.

NICE Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $83.227 Mln. vs. $187.404 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $2.96 last year. -Revenue: $782.293 Mln vs. $726.712 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.73 To $ 2.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 780 M To $ 790 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.06 To $ 11.26 Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.170 B To $ 3.190 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NICE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.