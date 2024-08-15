News & Insights

NICE Ltd. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

August 15, 2024 — 06:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - NICE Ltd. (NICE) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $115.785 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $87.355 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, NICE Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $174.151 million or $2.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $664.400 million from $581.113 million last year.

NICE Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $115.785 Mln. vs. $87.355 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.76 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $664.400 Mln vs. $581.113 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.62 to $2.72 Next quarter revenue guidance: $676 to $686 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $10.60 to $10.80 Full year revenue guidance: $2.715 to $2.735 Bln

