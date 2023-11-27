NICE Ltd - ADR (NICE) Price Target Increased by 6.61% to 0.68

The average one-year price target for NICE Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:NICE) has been revised to 0.68 / share. This is an increase of 6.61% from the prior estimate of 0.64 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.52 to a high of 0.97 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.65% from the latest reported closing price of 193.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in NICE Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NICE is 0.40%, a decrease of 9.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 56,049K shares. The put/call ratio of NICE is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,206K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,341K shares, representing a decrease of 21.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 30.55% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,507K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 67.70% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,888K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares, representing a decrease of 17.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 25.55% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,838K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares, representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,436K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 12.12% over the last quarter.

NICE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NICE Ltd. is an Israel-based company, specializing in contact center software, telephone voice recording, data security, surveillance, and Robotic Process Automation as well as systems that analyze recorded data.

