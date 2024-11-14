NICE Lifts Annual Earnings Guidance Above View

(RTTNews) - NICE Ltd. (NICE) has revised up its annual earnings guidance above view and reaffirmed revenue outlook.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted income per share of $10.95 to $11.15, compared with earlier outlook of $10.60 to $10.80 per share.

The company has reaffirmed its annual revenue outlook of $2.715 billion to $2.735 billion.

On average, 16-analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to earn $10.73 per share, on revenue of $2.73 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

