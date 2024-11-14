News & Insights

Markets
NICE

NICE Lifts Annual Earnings Guidance Above View

November 14, 2024 — 06:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NICE Ltd. (NICE) has revised up its annual earnings guidance above view and reaffirmed revenue outlook.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted income per share of $10.95 to $11.15, compared with earlier outlook of $10.60 to $10.80 per share.

The company has reaffirmed its annual revenue outlook of $2.715 billion to $2.735 billion.

On average, 16-analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to earn $10.73 per share, on revenue of $2.73 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NICE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.