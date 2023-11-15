NICE Justice to Aid in Streamlining Criminal Proceedings

Nice NICE is benefiting from an expanding clientele. It recently announced that the Webb County District Attorney's Office will use its Justice digital evidence management solution to streamline the criminal justice process.



The NICE Justice digital evidence management solution is part of NICE’s Evidencentral platform. The solutions offer a unified gateway for law enforcement agencies, utilizing AI-driven features such as face detection and transcription to streamline evidence management, allowing legal professionals to focus on developing compelling cases with accurate and timely evidence.



Nice’s solutions have been gaining popularity among government agencies in recent times. NICE Justice has been selected by the Alaska Department of Law, the Office of the District Attorney of Allegheny County, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia in recent times.

Nice’s Prospects Strong

Nice has a diverse portfolio, which is helping it to gain new customers. Actimize, Evidencentral, CXone, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation, and Investigate are some of the company's solutions that are gaining popularity. The recently announced criminal justice solution is likely to provide a further boost to the top line.



The company's CXone enables it to significantly extend its addressable market while generating industry-leading growth.



Recently, NICE implemented its financial crime solutions for GoTyme Bank (a partnership between the Gokongwei Group and Singapore-based digital banking group Tym), enhancing fraud prevention and supporting its innovative cloud-only banking approach in the Philippines.

Q3 View Strong

Nice expects total revenues between $590 million and $600 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.



Nice Price and Consensus

Nice price-consensus-chart | Nice Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $594.58 million, indicating 7.2% growth year over year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

NICE currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



