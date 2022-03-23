NICE Expands Portfolio with the CXone Launch in Singapore

NICE NICE is riding on its strong product portfolio and innovative pipeline. An expanding partner base is noteworthy.



The company recently announced the launch of its AI-powered CXone in Singapore. The CXone launch will provide Asia-Pacific companies with tools to eliminate friction and deliver customized digital customer experiences.



On Mar 21, NICE subsidiary Actimize launched its advanced, X-Sight Entity Risk SaaS solution, which produces a single-risk score that provides a financial institution meaningful insight into its clients across the organization.



X-Sight Entity is powered by AI, machine learning, entity resolution and network analytics. The latest solution helps enterprises prevent fraud and enhances the efficiency of anti-money laundering applications.

Expanding Partner Base Aids Prospects

NICE is riding on an expanding partner base and frequent customer wins. The company’s solutions like Inform Elite, Nexidia, Actimize, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate have been gaining traction in recent times. The expanding availability of NICE products on different platforms is helping the company win customers frequently.



Recently, Siam Commercial Bank selected NICE Nexidia Analytics to automate a major portion of its quality management process. With the implementation of Nexidia Analytics, SCB witnessed significant changes in agent productivity and improved customer satisfaction.



NICE recently signed a partnership with Magnet Forensics to digitize police case building and investigations.



Per the terms of the partnership, NICE Investigate will be integrated with Magnet REVIEW. The integration will enable police agencies to automatically pull out and merge digital forensic evidence from digital evidence sources with Magnet REVIEW, streamlining investigations.



NICE Investigate is a Microsoft MSFT Azure Gov cloud-based solution that brings in all necessary evidence and associated information right to law enforcement professionals.



Magnet REVIEW is the Microsoft Azure cloud-based, collaborative and secure digital forensic review platform that enables investigators to access and examine digital forensic evidence.



NICE’s partnership with Alphabet GOOGL and BCE BCE is also helping it win customers.



In November 2021, NICE entered into a partnership with Google. Per the agreement, NICE’s AI-powered CXone was integrated with Google Cloud’s Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI) applications to make self-service bots and agent-facing virtual assistants more effective.



NICE recently expanded its partnership with Google, adding CXone to Google’s Chrome Enterprise Recommended program.



In September 2021, BCE, Canada's largest communications company, entered into an agreement with NICE to expand access to its CXone for Contact Center as a Service in Canada.



NICE shares have returned 0.3% in the past year against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s decline of 43.4% and the Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 8% in the past year.



Currently, NICE holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



