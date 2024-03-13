Nice Enhances Customer Base With the Recent Addition of iQor

NICE NICE is bolstering its presence in transforming customer experience solutions. The company announced that iQor, a leading managed services provider in customer engagement, is leveraging the NICE CXone platform.



With this cloud-native customer experience platform iQor aims to transform interactions and deliver an outstanding digital experience across diverse industries.



By integrating CXone into its Symphony [AI], a generative AI ecosystem, iQor leverages real-time analytics and solutions derived from NICE's expertise alongside its own industry experience to drive agile and customized omnichannel experiences.

Nice Price and Consensus

Nice price-consensus-chart | Nice Quote

NICE’s Strong Portfolio Aids Clientele

NICE’s shares have increased 20.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 8.6%. The uptick can be attributed to growth in its customer base, driven by the strong adoption of platform solutions such as CXone, Evidencentral, Actimize, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate.



NICE’s expanding international footprint is noteworthy. It expanded the CXone Cloud infrastructure customer base in Japan by launching a second region in Osaka, introducing a specialized Business Continuity service to ensure uninterrupted contact center operations during natural disasters and enhance overall resilience for Japanese customers.



Expanding portfolio has been a key catalyst. In March, NICE Actimize launched ARCHIVE-X, a cloud-based all-in-one archiving and records management solution, providing financial services firms with comprehensive compliance support by securely archiving various communication types in the NICE Compliance Cloud.



NICE’s growing efforts to enhance its customer base on the back of its robust cloud solutions are expected to drive top-line growth.



For the first quarter of 2024, NICE expects non-GAAP revenues between $650 million and $660 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $654.81 million, indicating 14.50% growth year over year.



Non-GAAP earnings are estimated in the $2.40-2.50 per share band. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.45 per share, indicating a 20.69% year-over-year increase.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

NICE currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Bill Holdings BILL, Bentley Systems BSY and Cadence Design Systems CDNS, each sporting Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Bill Holdings shares have declined 18.6% in the year-to-date period. BILL’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 23.64%.



Bentley Systems shares have declined 6.3% in the year-to-date period. BSY's long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 12%.



Cadence Design Systems shares have gained 14.3% in the year-to-date period. CDNS’ long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 17.07%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.