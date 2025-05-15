Nice Earning Up In Q1, Lifts FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Nice Ltd. (NICE), an Israeli-based technology company, on Thursday announced that net income increased in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income increased 22 percent to $129.29 million from $106.373 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.01 versus $1.60 last year.

Adjusted net income was $185.03 million, while it was $171.56 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.87 versus $2.58 in the prior year.

Sixteen analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a $2.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $235.34 million from $219.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Operating income increased to $148.17 million from $121.44 million last year.

Revenue increased to $700.19 million from $659.31 million last year.

Further, the Board of Directors has approved a new $500 million share repurchase program.

Looking ahead, the company expects the second quarter adjusted revenue in a range of $709 million to $719 million, representing 7 percent year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

For the second quarter, adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $2.93 to $3.03, representing 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

For the full year 2025, the company reiterated revenue outlook, which is expected to be in a range of $2.918 billion to $2.938 billion, representing 7 percent year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

The company increased full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share, which is expected to be in a range of $12.28 to $12.48, representing 11 percent year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

In the pre-market trading, NICE is 0.58% lesser at $168.47 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.