NICE - Depositary Receipt () (NICE) Price Target Increased by 13.23% to 0.77

The average one-year price target for NICE - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:NICE) has been revised to 0.77 / share. This is an increase of 13.23% from the prior estimate of 0.68 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.63 to a high of 0.97 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.69% from the latest reported closing price of 245.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 802 funds or institutions reporting positions in NICE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 5.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NICE is 0.37%, a decrease of 8.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 56,618K shares. The put/call ratio of NICE is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,980K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,206K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,544K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,507K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,136K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares, representing an increase of 13.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 20.73% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,434K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing an increase of 63.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 199.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,415K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 90.00% over the last quarter.

NICE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NICE Ltd. is an Israel-based company, specializing in contact center software, telephone voice recording, data security, surveillance, and Robotic Process Automation as well as systems that analyze recorded data.

