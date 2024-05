(RTTNews) - Nice Ltd. (NICE) Thursday revealed that its Chief Executive Officer Barak Eilam will be stepping down by December 13, 2024. The Board has initiated a CEO search.

Eilam has been serving the company for the last 10 years and he will continue to act in a strategic consulting capacity during the first half of 2025.

