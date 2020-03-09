NICE Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NICE

In trading on Monday, shares of NICE Ltd (Symbol: NICE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $153.62, changing hands as low as $138.01 per share. NICE Ltd shares are currently trading off about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NICE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NICE's low point in its 52 week range is $113.88 per share, with $183.4234 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.09.

