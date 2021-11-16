Nicaraguan lawmakers pass law asking Ortega to denounce OAS charter, leave organization

MEXICO CITY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Nicaraguan lawmakers on Tuesday approved a law that calls on President Daniel Ortega to denounce the democratic charter of the Organization of the American States (OAS), a move that one lawmaker said would be a prelude to Nicaragua leaving the body.

The OAS has been critical of Nicaragua's government after the Nov. 7 presidential election won by Ortega. Authorities jailed key opposition figures, including seven potential presidential candidates.

The OAS Permanent Council on Friday adopted a resolution criticizing the elections and panned Ortega's electoral victory as unfair while urging action.

The OAS' democratic charter calls on member states to "promote and consolidate representative democracy."

The vote in Nicaragua's parliament passed with 83 lawmakers voting in favor and no legislators opposing the motion.

"Denouncing the democratic charter means leaving that colonialist organization," pro-government lawmaker Carlos Emilio Lopez said.

Eliseo Nunez, a political analyst, said if Ortega denounces the charter it would initiate a two-year process for Nicaragua to exit the organization.

"That is to say, he will gain two years (to evaluate things) and then see what happens," Nunez said.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

