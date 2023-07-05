News & Insights

Nicaraguan Catholic bishop back to jail after talks stall -local media

July 05, 2023 — 05:16 pm EDT

Written by Ismael Lopez for Reuters ->

July 5 (Reuters) - Nicaraguan Catholic Bishop Rolando Alvarez was returned to prison on Wednesday after negotiations between the government and church representatives broke down over the terms of his possible release, according to local news outlet Confidencial.

Citing church and diplomatic sources, Confidencial reported that the talks stalled over whether or not Alvarez would consent to leave the country, as well as over the possible release of other jailed priests.

The bishop, a prominent critic of President Daniel Ortega, was sentenced in February to more than 26 years in prison on treason charges after he refused to be expelled to the United States.

The conflict between the Catholic church and Ortega's government dates back to 2018, when church leaders were asked to mediate anti-government protests that turned violent, leaving more than 300 people dead.

