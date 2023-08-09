News & Insights

US Markets

Nicaragua to roll out fixed exchange rate at start of 2024

August 09, 2023 — 09:05 pm EDT

Written by Ismael Lopez for Reuters ->

Adds details on past range in paragraphs 4-5

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nicaragua's central bank said it will institute a fixed exchange rate for the cordoba currency starting next year, arguing it will help ensure that overseas inflation pressures do not cause local consumer prices to spike.

The fixed exchange starting in January will be set at 36.6243 cordobas per U.S. dollar, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The central bank currently establishes a 1% range for the cordoba to either strengthen or weaken, but starting next year that range will be eliminated and replaced by the fixed rate.

In past years, the monetary authority has set a larger range to allow more flexibility for currency fluctuations, as high as 5% about two decades ago, but 3% or less since 2019.

(Reporting by Ismael Lopez; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Shri Navaratnam)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.