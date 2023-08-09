Nicaragua to roll out fixed exchange rate at start of 2024

Adds details on past range in paragraphs 4-5

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nicaragua's central bank said it will institute a fixed exchange rate for the cordoba currency starting next year, arguing it will help ensure that overseas inflation pressures do not cause local consumer prices to spike.

The fixed exchange starting in January will be set at 36.6243 cordobas per U.S. dollar, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The central bank currently establishes a 1% range for the cordoba to either strengthen or weaken, but starting next year that range will be eliminated and replaced by the fixed rate.

In past years, the monetary authority has set a larger range to allow more flexibility for currency fluctuations, as high as 5% about two decades ago, but 3% or less since 2019.

(Reporting by Ismael Lopez; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Shri Navaratnam)

