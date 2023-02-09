US Markets

Nicaragua released 222 prisoners, U.S. gov't helped tranport them to U.S. -official

February 09, 2023 — 09:50 am EST

Written by Trevor Hunnicutt for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The government of Nicaragua decided unilaterally to release 222 people who were imprisoned in the country and the U.S. government helped transport them into the United States, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

"Some of these individuals have spent years in prison, many of them for exercising their fundamental freedoms, in awful conditions and with no access to due process," the official said in a statement.

