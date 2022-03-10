US Markets

Nicaragua recalls ambassador to Spain, accuses country of interference

Contributor
Ismael Lopez Reuters
Published

MANAGUA, March 10 (Reuters) - Nicaragua's foreign ministry on Thursday recalled its ambassador to Spain, saying it made the decision due to "continued pressure and threats of interference" by the European nation.

Most Popular