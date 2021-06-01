US Markets

Nicaragua prosecutor office seeks disqualification of opposition candidate

Contributor
Ismael Lopez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS HERRERA

The Nicaraguan Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday accused presidential opposition candidate Cristiana Chamorro of abusive management and ideological falsehood, and requested her disqualification.

By Ismael Lopez

MANAGUA, June 1 (Reuters) - The Nicaraguan Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday accused presidential opposition candidate Cristiana Chamorro of abusive management and ideological falsehood, and requested her disqualification.

Chamorro is the daughter of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, who defeated President Daniel Ortega in the 1990 elections. She has more support than any other opposition candidate, according to a Cid-Gallup poll.

Neither Chamorro nor her lawyers immediately responded to a request for comment.

Ortega is seeking re-election for a third consecutive term in November.

The prosecutors offices said in a statement that it seeks the "disqualification from holding public office for not being in full enjoyment of her civil and political rights".

But former Nicaraguan criminal prosecutor Cesar Guevara said that the prosecutor's office cannot disqualify her because she has not been found guilty.

Three weeks ago, the prosecutor's office said it was investigating Chamorro for alleged money laundering during her time as president of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation, which received international funding.

International organizations,including the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, have accused the government is of fabricating false accusations against opponents.

The electoral body has already eliminated two opposition parties.

(Reporting by Ismael Lopez in Managua Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Michael Perry)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular