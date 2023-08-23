News & Insights

US Markets

Nicaragua cancels legal status of Catholic Jesuit order

August 23, 2023 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by Ismael Lopez for Reuters ->

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nicaragua's government canceled the legal status of the Jesuit religious community, a prominent Catholic congregation, and ordered all of its assets confiscated, the country's interior ministry announced on Wednesday.

The move marks the latest action taken by the government of President Daniel Ortega in an extended crackdown on Nicaragua's Catholic church.

The religious group failed to present required financial statements over the last three years and had not updated its board of directors in violation of transparency laws, according to the ministry's announcement in the government's official gazette.

It was not immediately clear what assets would be seized or if individual Jesuits might be expelled from the country as a result of the legal cancellation.

Neither the government nor a spokesman for the religious order immediately responded to a request for comment.

The legal cancellation comes after the government earlier this month confiscated a prestigious Jesuit-run university in the Central American country, ordering the seizure of its assets and prompting it to suspend classes.

(Reporting by Ismael Lopez; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Mark Porter)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.