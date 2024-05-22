NiCAN Limited Unveils High-Grade Drilling Results

Nican Ltd. (TSE:NICN) has released an update.

NiCAN Limited has released promising results from its Phase III-B drilling program at the Wine Property in Manitoba, revealing high-grade nickel and copper intersections, including a notable 20.3-meter section with 2.85% nickel equivalent. The findings, particularly a new mineralized zone, are part of ongoing efforts to understand and expand the Wine Occurrence, with future exploration planned to further map out these zones. The results are expected to guide further drill programs and contribute to the development of the Wine Gabbro project.

