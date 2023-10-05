NIC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (Symbol: NIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.77, changing hands as high as $71.12 per share. Nicolet Bankshares Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NIC's low point in its 52 week range is $51.761 per share, with $85.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.34.

