Dividends
EGOV

NIC Inc. (EGOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

NIC Inc. (EGOV) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EGOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EGOV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.23, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGOV was $22.23, representing a -14.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.94 and a 43.51% increase over the 52 week low of $15.49.

EGOV is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). EGOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.74. Zacks Investment Research reports EGOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.3%, compared to an industry average of 6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EGOV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EGOV

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    1 day ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular