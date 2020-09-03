NIC Inc. (EGOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2020

NIC Inc. (EGOV) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EGOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EGOV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.23, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGOV was $22.23, representing a -14.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.94 and a 43.51% increase over the 52 week low of $15.49.

EGOV is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). EGOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.74. Zacks Investment Research reports EGOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.3%, compared to an industry average of 6.9%.

