NIC Inc. (EGOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

NIC Inc. (EGOV) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EGOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that EGOV has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGOV was $34.71, representing a -1.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.35 and a 124.08% increase over the 52 week low of $15.49.

EGOV is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). EGOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.01. Zacks Investment Research reports EGOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.65%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EGOV Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EGOV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EGOV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSW with an increase of 33.7% over the last 100 days. XSLV has the highest percent weighting of EGOV at 1.09%.

