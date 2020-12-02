Dividends
NIC Inc. (EGOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

NIC Inc. (EGOV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EGOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EGOV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.42, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGOV was $23.42, representing a -9.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.94 and a 51.19% increase over the 52 week low of $15.49.

EGOV is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). EGOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.9. Zacks Investment Research reports EGOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 31.82%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EGOV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EGOV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EGOV as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 16.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EGOV at 1.02%.

