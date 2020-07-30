NIC Inc (EGOV) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Harry H. Herington -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Thank you, Kara, and good afternoon, everyone. I would like to take a moment to welcome Kara Cowey to the NIC family. Kara recently joined our team as our new Director of Corporate Communications, and it is an important member of NIC's enhanced marketing and communications department. As companies across our country continue to face issues and concerns with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, I would like to share how proud I am of our NIC family. Our voice have risen to every challenge. From quickly pivoting to remote work environment while providing seamless support to our state, local and federal partners to helping agencies identify unique digital service needs, never contemplated prior to the pen image. I'm also very proud of our government partners. We've been working diligently to continue delivering essential services to citizens and businesses. Together, we have worked to help mitigate the still uncertain impact of COVID-19 by enabling businesses and citizens to seamlessly interact with government online instead of in line, which has been our company's focus from the very beginning.

In the first half of the year, we responded to the unprecedented and ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways, rapidly developing digital solutions for our government partners, solutions that are needed more than ever, and helping government deliver those digital solutions to citizens and businesses quickly and safely. While we remain cautious as we monitor how this pandemic evolves, we are pleased with our company's financial stability and the success we've achieved in the last quarter. I want to highlight an example how NIC has truly innovated to create new solutions to help our partners address the pandemic and that is our new Rapid COVID Testing partnership, known as TourHealth. I'm excited to announce the launch of TourHealth, a partnership NIC has forged with two market leading companies: Impact Health and Next Marketing. TourHealth is a turnkey and scalable COVID-19 testing solution that includes citizen engagement, assessment and scheduling as well as clinical testing and logistics. TourHealth will leverage Gov2Go, NIC's citizen-centric mobile platform and personal government assistant, persistent engagement, assessment and scheduling purposes. Impact Health is a U.S. leader in providing field-based health and wellness services and has led efforts to combat with the COVID-19 pandemic through temperature scanning and testing with various FDA, EUA approved kits.

Impact Health toward both private and public sector clients, including Yale New Haven Health, NASCAR, Lowe's and the State of Kansas. Impact Health will supply credentialed clinical professionals to staff the testing units, which are scalable to address immediate hotspot needs. Multiple units of teams can be deployed to immediate need locations with the flexibility to procure and/or administer tests, and hopefully soon, vaccines. Testing results can be quickly and securely provided to individuals and to government in formats required by state and federal health systems and to be integrated with government contact tracing programs.

Next Marketing is a leader in managing mobile tourist solutions for corporations and government clients, including the U.S. Air Force, International Guard, Cadillac, Ford and General Motors, with events ranging from supermarkets to Super Bowls. Next Marketing will be responsible for on-site logistics, including supplying state of the art mobile testing units, such as Sprint advance, portable buildings and signage as applicable. Leveraging our expansive government experience, the TourHealth partnership was selected just last week to provide two testing locations in Florida for up to 90 days. Our TourHealth Solution was also selected as one of only two vendors approved provide COVID-19 scheduling, call center and test collection services for state agencies, local governments and municipalities, educational institutions and large private businesses across the state of Utah. While these opportunities could generate meaningful revenue upside, it is too preliminary to provide financial details for these engagements and they have not been considered in our guidance.

We'll provide more clarity with our third quarter results. I am very excited about this partnership and how are directly aligned with NIC's mission of making essential services, in this case, final COVID-19 testing, more accessible for citizens across the country. Turning to our traditional business opportunities. I am also excited to announce the State of Iowa is returning to NIC family as our newest State Enterprise partner. After a competitive bid process for the state's e-government application RFP, we were chosen as a winning bidder to provide enterprise digital government services to state. Recall, we previously worked with the State of Iowa for 15 years before our contract concluded in 2017. We look forward to working with the state's executive and IT leadership to consolidate its digital services into a unified experience for all Iowans. Because we are still in the process of negotiating the contract, we will limit our comments on Iowa. Needless to say, we are thrilled with this award and to partner again with the Hawkeye state to expand the digital government for many years to come.

Another important program continued to gain traction is the Pandemic Unemployment Solution in the Commonwealth of Virginia. On our last earnings call, we mentioned our team in Virginia began providing a suite of services to enable the commonwealth to rapidly process an unprecedented number of pandemic unemployment assistance claims. We contracted with the National Call Center Alliance partner to quickly add hundreds of call center support personnel, and we deployed a mobile-friendly solution through our citizen-centric Gov2Go platform for Virginia residents, and particularly for economy workers to file weekly claims electronically. We recently delivered enhancements to improve the building for agency personnel, research and resolve claims, which in turn allows for faster claims determination for those citizens and need of assistance. The solution has received rave reviews from end users and has been instrumental in helping the state alleviate the front end bottlenecks, driven by the unprecedented volume of unemployment claims.

Speaking of Gov2Go, it was a critical solution this past quarter for many of NIC's in-demand services during COVID-19. More than 1.8 million Americans nationwide now use Gov2Go for digital services that now include performing assessments of the need for a COVID-19 test, learning about available testing sites and navigating unemployment benefits impacting workers. During the quarter, Gov2Go experienced a 44% increase in unique users. We expect usage will continue to rise as we introduce even more Texas government services through Gov2Go. During the quarter, NIC also received three state enterprise contract extensions, including two year extensions in Pennsylvania and Arkansas and a 1-year extension in South Carolina. We are proud to have earned our partners' trust, and we'll continue to work hard to deliver digital government services, demand on citizens and businesses. Finally, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration exercised their last six month extension for our contract to operate the Pre-employment Screening Program through February 2021. We currently expect the FMCSA to issue a rebid RFP soon. And we are excited about the opportunity to continue providing the highest level of service to the FMCSA and the U.S. trucking industry for many years to come. Another exciting development is NIC's strategic partnership with Fiserv, allowing NIC to help our government partners serve the unbanked and the underbanked population, using a cash payment solution called Check Prepay. Through Fiserv agent network, NIC gained access to more than 30,000 check-free locations across the country for walk-in payments for government services, such as parking tickets. The agent locations collect the cash payments from validated payers, remit directly to the state and then provide payment reconciliation information to NIC's payment platform. Although the first half of 2020 has brought unique challenges for our country, I am proud of how NIC has responded to help our government partners, and I'm incredibly excited as we continue to expand our opportunities.

With that, I am pleased to turn the call over to NIC's Chief Financial Officer, Steve Kovzan.

Stephen M. Kovzan -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Harry. In the second quarter of 2020, we earned $0.20 per share compared to $0.21 in the prior year quarter. Earnings per share in the prior year quarter was higher by $0.01 due to the release of tax reserves resulting from the completion of an IRS exam of our 2016 federal income tax return, which resulted in no changes to our previously filed return. Moving on to quarter results for the quarter. Same-state enterprise revenues grew 4% year-over-year. We had a very weak start to the quarter, as the nation's full mitigation response to the pandemic kicked in for the later half of March, extending through the month of April and part of May. This caused unprecedented revenue declines in key revenue segments including driver history records and several interactive government services in our State Enterprise businesses as well as the Federal Pre-employment Screening Program by Creation.gov, in certain payment processing related services in our Software and Services businesses.

On a monthly basis, total same-state revenues were down 10% in April, quite possibly the worst month in our company's history from a year-over-year same-state growth standpoint. However, we recovered recently in May, with total same-state revenues up a modest 4% and we saw a significant rebound in June, with same-state revenues up an eye-popping 20% with improvements in several key revenue growth trends as brick-and-mortar government offices complying with stay at home orders began to slowly open, deadline extensions branded by DMVs to renew auto registrations and driver's licenses began to expire, and the country, including our national parks, starting to open back up for business quite rapidly. While it is difficult to quantify, we believe a good portion of the rebound we saw in June was a catch-up of deferred revenues from the softness we experienced in March, April to May. In addition, the pandemic and the need to socially distance pushed more businesses and citizens online to interact with government digitally instead of inline in government offices. Next, I'll break down the major components of same-state enterprise revenue growth for the quarter, including monthly revenue trends. Same-state transaction-based Driver History Record, or DHR revenues, were down 12% for the quarter.

On a monthly basis, same-state DHR revenues were down an unprecedented 15% in April and 16% in May, but only down 5% in June when we saw the country and the broader economy started to open back up. This trend line is certainly heading in the right direction. And while our current forecast for the year has DHR revenue softness most pronounced in the second quarter, we currently anticipate continued weakness in DHR volumes compared to historical levels for at least the remainder of the year, as this service is more closely aligned with broader U.S. economic conditions in certain industries, as we discussed extensively last quarter. Next, same-state transaction-based Interactive Government Services, or IGS revenues, were up 5% for the quarter driven by revenues from the new auto titling and registration system in Wisconsin, which launched in the second half of last year, higher DMV related revenues for auto registrations and driver's license services across several states, as more citizens migrated online to conduct these transactions as a result of pandemic, and a particularly strong quarter for outdoor recreation revenues, which grew by nearly 40% as people took to the great outdoors in roads to hunt, fish and socially distance.

Offsetting these bright spots for the quarter were revenue declines from corporate counter payment processing and tax filings as several states granted extensions to pay various taxes in addition to revenue declines from data access services used for hiring and background checks, such as limited criminal history and core record searches, file records such as birth certificates and online police reports. On a monthly basis for the quarter, IGS revenue growth was a tale of two extremes. Same-state IGS revenues were down 14% in April, as the nation was locked down in full mitigation response to the pandemic. In May, same-state IGS revenues recovered nicely, up a respectable 8%. Then in June, same-state IGS revenues rebounded sharply, growing a phenomenal 25% with nearly every major category of IGS revenue seeing sizable increases.

As we stated last quarter, many of our IGS services are not discretionary, and we believe a significant portion of IGS transactions will still occur this year, but a portion will be deferred to future periods due to recent government office closures and extensions of deadlines for certain DMV related registrations and tax filings, resulting from the pandemic. Again, we believe a good portion of the rebound we saw in June was a catch-up of revenues deferred from March, April and May. But admittedly, the timing of this rebound was sooner and its magnitude was greater than we previously projected, given how quickly after the nationwide lockdown states began to open back up for business. Thus, we do not view this level of growth as a new normal going forward, and we have incorporated more modest growth projections into our forecast for the rest of the year, which I will touch on in a moment when I discuss our annual guidance. This is despite the strong IGS growth trends we have seen through the first three weeks of July, driven in part by the expiration of extended tax filing deadlines and continued strength from DMV related services for auto registration and driver's license services, among others.

Moving on, same-state revenues from development services increased 130% or more than $3.2 million from the prior year quarter, driven mainly by pandemic unemployment services we have been providing to the commonwealth of Virginia, as Harry just discussed. We currently expect to provide these services for the remainder of the year and possibly beyond, depending on the duration and severity of the pandemic and the related impact on the level of unemployment claims in Virginia. One last area I want to touch on before I move on to Software and Services revenues is our ongoing efforts on the outdoor recreation front in Pennsylvania and Illinois. For the quarter, we incurred about $600,000 of state enterprise costs to implement our Outdoor Recreation platform in Pennsylvania and Illinois compared to $700,000 in the prior year quarter. Earlier this year, when we announced our 2020 guidance, we expected to launch Pennsylvania around the midpoint of this year. However, we announced last quarter that because of the lack of state resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state requested we move the launch date to September. For similar reasons, the state has again requested to delay the launch and has given us reasonable assurances that January 2021 will be a firm launch date. Thus, we will not recognize any corresponding revenue in 2020 versus our previous estimate of approximately $600,000.

However, because of the adjustments we have made to our project time line and development resources, we expect to mitigate much of the operating income impact for the remainder of the year. Moving on, Software and Services revenues declined $900,000 or 5% from the prior year quarter, driven mainly by a decline in volume from the Federal Preemployment Screening Program. We spoke at length last quarter about the PSP and our expectation that the revenue softness from the service would be most pronounced in the second quarter due to the impact of the pandemic on the trucking industry. I will not cover any of that ground again on this call other than to say PSP revenues for the quarter came in right where we expected, down nearly 27%. On a monthly basis, PSP revenues were down 28% in April, 35% in May and 16% in June when we saw the trucking industry start to slowly improve as the broader economy started to open back up. And through the first three weeks of July, PSP revenues were down 12%.

While the trend line for PSP is improving, we currently anticipate revenues to decline by 10% to 15% on a year-over-year basis in the second half of 2020, given the ongoing effects of the pandemic on the broader economy and the trucking industry. Next, I'll cover recreation.gov, which was a pleasant surprise for the quarter compared to our expectations just a few months ago. We shared last quarter that we saw a year-over-year downturn in recreation.gov revenues of over 20% in the month of March as national parks and campgrounds began to close in order to eliminate crowds and enforce social distancing. This trend continued in April, with revenues down 64%. But then totally, but surely, we saw the national parks start to reopen in May, following the lead of several states, which helped stem the revenue decline and resulted in flat revenue growth for the month. In June, many more national parks and sites reopened and experienced an influx of visitors seeking a safe place to experience the great outdoors and vacation for the summer, driving a 94% increase in revenues for the month.

While we don't expect this spectacular level of growth to continue in the second half of the year, we are hopeful that national parks and sites remain open as safe destinations during the pandemic, and that recreation.gov revenues have a shot at approaching levels we saw in the second half of last year. For the quarter, recreation.gov revenues were up an impressive 15% from the prior year quarter. One last housekeeping item for the Software and Services businesses. Revenue from our RxGov Prescription Drug Monitoring business and Licensing Solutions business, which we acquired in May of last year, contributed a combined $900,000 in revenue during the quarter compared to $400,000 in the prior year quarter.

Moving on to operating expenses. For the quarter, total operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, increased only 1% or approximately $1 million from the prior year quarter as we have been hyper-focused on monitoring the pandemic and its possible implications to all aspects of our business and have taken aggressive actions to mitigate potential adverse consequences and buffer potential revenue declines, including stringent companywide cost controls to identify nonessential expenses. State and Enterprise costs for the quarter were up 22%, as higher cost in Virginia, mainly for call center subcontractors to support pandemic unemployment services, were partially offset by a $1.8 million decrease in credit card merchant processing fees associated with lower IGS payment processing revenues in certain states, resulting mainly from the pandemic, plus notably in New Jersey and Indiana. This contributed to a slight uptick in the State Enterprise gross profit margin for the quarter to 41% compared to 40% in the prior year quarter. Software and Services costs decreased 2%, and mainly due to lower merchant processing costs for certain payment processing services. The decline in the Software and Services gross profit margin for the quarter to 34% from 37% in the prior year quarter was mainly attributable to the decline in higher-margin federal PSP revenues. Selling and administrative costs were flat for the quarter, while enterprise technology and product support costs were up approximately 7% compared to the prior year quarter, but on a sequential basis, were flat compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased by approximately $300,000 or 11% from the prior year quarter, mainly due to intangible asset amortization from the RxGov asset acquisition and NIC Licensing Solutions acquisition. Finally, operating income for the quarter increased 4%, resulting in an operating income margin of 20%, up from 19% in the prior year quarter. To conclude my comments on our quarterly results, we have no interest in the quarter compared to $600,000 in the second quarter of 2019 and $400,000 in the first quarter of 2020, due mainly to a decrease in interest earned on our investable cash balance following the Federal Reserve's emergency cuts to federal funds rate made in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic when the Fed lowered rates to essentially 0. As a result, we do not expect to recognize any interest income for the remainder of the year.

I have one other housekeeping item before I turn to our guidance. As we previously announced, after a competitive bid processing in the State of Florida, Department of Financial Services announced its intent to award us a contract for statewide payment processing services back in January. Unfortunately, the award remains under protest by one of the bidders, and we have not yet received a ruling from the state. We currently expect the state could issue its ruling any day now. Following our long standing policy, we will not disclose any financial specifics about this opportunity until after we have a signed contract. Turning now to our guidance. We continue to evaluate the impact COVID-19 may potentially have on our business for the rest of the year, with the goal of being directionally accurate yet conservative from a guidance standpoint, given what we know today about the pandemic and taking into consideration key revenue trends we have recently seen in our business. For full year 2020, we continue to expect to come in near the low end of our previously issued guidance for total revenues, which was $380.5 million, near the low end of our previously issued adjusted EBITDA guidance which was $88.5 million and near the low end of our previously issued EPS guidance of $0.76.

The only change in our guidance from last quarter is that we currently expect capital expenditures to range from $5 million to $6 million for the year, down about $1 million from our previous guidance. Capitalized internal use software development costs are expected to range from $9 million to $10 million, unchanged from our previous guidance. To conclude my prepared remarks today, despite some significant headwinds in certain key revenue segments resulting mainly from the pandemic, I was quite pleased with our financial results and the resiliency of our business in the second quarter. Furthermore, as CFO of NIC, I take great comfort in our financial strength and flexibility during these uncertain times, including our consistent cash flow, debt-free balance sheet and significant cash surplus. I'm also optimistic our value proposition and business model will resonate with government IT decision-makers in these tough economic times when the revenues are declining and they are looking for creative and proven digital government solutions to help alleviate their constraints. I said before, and I will say it again, this is our time to shine in our industry, and we certainly did just that this past quarter.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Harry.

Harry H. Herington -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Thank you, Steve. I share Steve's optimism and conviction. NIC is financially strong, and our business model and expertise will enable us to identify new business opportunities where we continue to help our government partners serve needs of their citizens and businesses. Now I will open the call for questions.

And we will take our first question from Gary Prestopino from Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

Gary Frank Prestopino -- Barrington Research Associates -- Analyst

A couple of questions here. With this Impact Health partnership that you have, could you give us an idea of what the revenue model is there and how you're paid?

Harry H. Herington -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Gary, this is Harry. TourHealth is something I'm very excited about. However, this is something we've just rolled out and just announced today, and we're not ready to speak to the financials on that yet. It's too premature. We will be speaking to that at the next on our next call.

Stephen M. Kovzan -- Chief Financial Officer

The only color that I would add there is that we do this will not be a transaction-based opportunity. It will be more of a traditional services type opportunity, but we'll leave it at that for now.

Gary Frank Prestopino -- Barrington Research Associates -- Analyst

Okay. And then in terms of leveraging Gov2Go within the partnership, could you maybe give us a little more details on just how a citizen would use Gov2Go to get to this the testing for COVID?

Harry H. Herington -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Absolutely. Gov2Go is the face of it. When you consider this when you go into first determine whether you need a test, you walk through and you'd answer some questions as to things like you have been exposed, things like that. And then it would walk you through to, do you need to get a test from that standpoint. It would schedule at a point to show you where you can get to as and then with schedule employment for you and then track your progress from there. So it is the face of this opportunity.

Gary Frank Prestopino -- Barrington Research Associates -- Analyst

Okay. And that in those various states, Gov2Go incorporated on the website, correct. And that would give you the individual lead-in to get to where they need to be for this possible testing?

Harry H. Herington -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Absolutely. And its website, it's mobile. We like to think of it as it's technology agnostic. However, we need to get that information to those end users, especially during this pandemic.

Gary Frank Prestopino -- Barrington Research Associates -- Analyst

Okay. And then just last question. With Iowa, would you refresh our memory or my memory, was that taken in-house by Iowa or was that awarded to another company

Harry H. Herington -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Your memory is correct. Yes, your memory is correct. That was at the end of the contract. They did not renew the contract, and it was taken in-house about three years ago. And as they've evaluated, it came back out, and we're excited to be back in Iowa.

Gary Frank Prestopino -- Barrington Research Associates -- Analyst

Okay, Thank You.

Harry H. Herington -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Thank you

Ishfaque Ahmed Faruk -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Congrats on the Iowa award, by the way. So just a couple of quick questions from me. In terms of obviously, Harry, you mentioned the contract was taken in-house in 2017. Can you give me a sense for what maybe was the level of the revenue or the earnings from that contract back in 2017 when you guys were still doing the work?

Harry H. Herington -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Yes, Ishfaque, I'll take that one. I guess what I would say is that the revenue was probably not representative of a typical NIC enterprise state besides of Iowa. In fact, it was our smallest revenue state. It was a marginally profitable contract for us, and we really only had one at the time revenue-generating service that provided the majority of the revenue under the contract, and that was DHR revenues. So it was very much a financial outlier in terms of size, revenue per capita and just about every other financial metric that you could possibly imagine.

Stephen M. Kovzan -- Chief Financial Officer

We're very excited to be back. They have a new CIO. They have new individuals there that are so excited about what we can bring, and that's one of the primary points with Iowa is the energy that we are seeing there, especially during this pandemic. But the energy where we can tip in with our solutions to make it different.

Ishfaque Ahmed Faruk -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Got it. Okay. And in terms of is that the change in maybe the government decision-maker, is that what prompted them prompted this contract win? Or was it like your technology advancements and your work and additional services? Could you give me a sense for that?

Stephen M. Kovzan -- Chief Financial Officer

Absolutely. It's a combination of both. Part of when you're out and you promote the solutions that we're bringing to our other partners throughout the country. And that is always that we're very well-known in the digital government industry and what value we bring from there. And then you have a change of administration, you have a change of key personnel. And they start seeing what you've done in other states. And then our national sales team does a phenomenal job as new people come in. Educate them. And that's why you saw a return to Virginia, see a return to Iowa. That's the nice thing about government. As we have an opportunity to go back and show the value that we've given in the past, but more importantly, the value we can bring to them in the future. And Iowa was like, yes, we want you, we need you.

Ishfaque Ahmed Faruk -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Got it. Got it. And Harry, maybe you touched on this a little bit, and that was your development services in Virginia. That was pretty sizable compared to what I had expected what I had expected and maybe some others, too. Could you give me a sense for like why that was maybe a little on the higher end?

Harry H. Herington -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

So I will speak a little bit as here. Steve's got anything to add. Virginia was a great solution. What we have are a solid general manager there that as Virginia was trying to resolve the issue that they have with unemployment. And it would we're in it now. We're having conversations with different agencies, very aware of what's going on. It came to our attention, they were having issue there. We reached out to them, and we showed them this is something we can assist you with. And we walked through where our suggestions were and some of the technology we can bring to bear with a partnership with someone else that we can help here. They embrace that. And I would say it was a great opportunity as far as more significant than we anticipated. We really didn't or we're walking into as far as the volume until we got there. By the time we were ready to sign the statement of work, we knew what it was and the size and very excited about that opportunity.

Stephen M. Kovzan -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes, Ishfaque, I really don't have anything to add there. We really didn't last quarter, it was unclear in terms of potential financial opportunity there. We knew it was there. But I think we took a little bit more conservative approach. And we waited to see how things panned out during the quarter. So certainly, a really nice opportunity there. And hopefully, one that we'll be able to help continue to help the state for the rest of the year.

Ishfaque Ahmed Faruk -- Sidoti & Company -- Analyst

Wonderful. Congrats on a great quarter.

Peter James Heckmann -- D.A. Davidson & Co -- Analyst

On the Fiserv deal, interesting, a few questions there. Is that nationwide? Or is it just in your portal states? And then could you talk about the timing on the rollout there?

Harry H. Herington -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Yes. I will start there. And yes, this is an opportunity within the states in which we have a contract. I mean, that is where we're focused right now. There's opportunities outside of portal, we call State Enterprise now. Outside of those states, as we move into a digital payment services, we have different contracts that go outside of those, and that will be we're to leverage that as well. So I'm very excited about this. When you think about it, and especially in the pandemic, when you think about those that you can't get into a government office, might not have a credit card just to pay, you're going to see. This is a great alternative.

Peter James Heckmann -- D.A. Davidson & Co -- Analyst

Got it. Got it. Okay. And so do you have to go to each portal state and have them agree to use it, so that might cause the rollout to be over a period of time? Or is it something that you just go live with and then aftermarket it?

Harry H. Herington -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

No, with in each of our contracts, whether it's a like I said, a portal state or whether it is one of our other payment contracts, we'll have to go to that agency in that department. But anytime we're collect spread of the which we click funds, that is one that's usually regulated, so we can make sure they're comfortable with how we're doing it. But we're working hard on this and Fiserv is working hard on this as well. It's not just NIC. Both partners are out there communicating the value of this. Yes, we're expecting to see great traction.

Peter James Heckmann -- D.A. Davidson & Co -- Analyst

Got it. Got it. And then acknowledging this fairly unprecedented situation with the pandemic and the impact on miles driven, but would you expect to see any rebound in DHR or just more likely just assume a more normal pattern next year?

Stephen M. Kovzan -- Chief Financial Officer

Pete, I guess what I would say is that in the second half of the year, we do forecast that on a year-over-year basis, we will still see some weakness in the second half of the year, no doubt. We do hope to see an improvement, that is a moderation in the decline that we saw here in the second quarter. And we've been seeing the trend line from April to May to June through the first three weeks of July improve, which is a good thing. But I don't think we would expect to return to more normal levels until sometime, hopefully, in 2021, looking through the dark crystal ball, quite frankly.

Peter James Heckmann -- D.A. Davidson & Co -- Analyst

Got it, got it. Okay. All right.

Harry H. Herington -- Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Thank you, Savannah, and thank you to everyone who joined us this afternoon. I sincerely hope each of you to stay safe and healthy. I'll speak with you next quarter.

