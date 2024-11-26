Nibe Industrier downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded Nibe Industrier (NDRBF) to Underweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of SEK 39. The firm believes consensus estimates are too high given as Nibe is facing structural oversupply that will pressure margins.

